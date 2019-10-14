T20 World Cup Qualifier: Ireland beat Netherlands by 30 runs in warm-up

Craig Young took three Dutch wickets for 21 wins

ICC Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier warm-up, Abu Dhabi: Ireland 156-8 (20 overs): Wilson 44; van der Gugten 2-20 Netherlands 126 (20 overs): ten Doeschate 46; Young 3-21, Adair 3-28 Ireland won by 30 runs Scorecard

Ireland warmed up for the start of the Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier by beating the Netherlands by 30 runs.

The Irish were in trouble at 55-4 but Gary Wilson's knock of 44 off 32 balls helped them to 156-8 off 20 overs.

The Dutch started well in reply, hitting 37 from the first 29 balls, but a collapse saw three wickets fall for six runs and they were all out for 126.

Essex's Ryan ten Doeschate scored 46, with Mark Adair and Craig Young taking three wickets apiece.

Having lost the toss, Ireland lost opener Paul Stirling for five and three further wickets fell in the next six overs.

Captain Wilson led his side's revival, hitting five fours and a six in his innings, ably supported by Harry Tector (21 from 20 balls) and Mark Adair (24 from 13 balls), who hit two sixes.

After a top-order batting collapse, the Netherlands found themselves 43-4 in response and a required run-rate heading towards 10 runs an over.

The damage was mainly done by paceman Young who claimed two wickets in the space of three balls, and went on to finish with 3-21 from his four overs.

As the required rate grew, further wickets tumbled - Adair putting the icing on the Irish cake by claiming three wickets in the last five balls of the innings to finish with 3-28, and the Netherlands were bowled out for 126.

After facing Scotland in another warm-up game on Tuesday, Ireland will take part in the T20 World Cup Qualifier from 18-26 October in Abu Dhabi.

Ireland will face Hong Kong, UAE, Oman, Canada, Jersey and Nigeria in a bid to make the tournament proper in Australia in late 2020.