Surrey: Gareth Batty, Rikki Clarke and Gus Atkinson sign new contracts

Gareth Batty in action for Surrey
Gareth Batty only missed three of Surrey's 22 white-ball matches in 2019

Spinner Gareth Batty and all-rounders Rikki Clarke and Gus Atkinson have signed new one-year deals with Surrey.

Batty, 42, took 48 wickets in all formats last season and will head into his 24th year as a professional, having made his first-class debut in 1997.

Clarke, 38, took 49 wickets and scored 731 runs in 2019 and his contract includes a performance-based option which could see it extended into 2021.

Atkinson, 21, is still awaiting his first-team debut for The Oval side.

