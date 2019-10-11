Glamorgan Cricket: Michael Hogan awarded testimonial

Michael Hogan has taken 625 wickets in all formats for Glamorgan

Veteran Glamorgan seam bowler Michael Hogan says he has not put a time limit on his career, after being awarded a testimonial season in 2020.

Hogan, 38, will be in his eighth season at Glamorgan, having also played seven seasons with Western Australia.

But Hogan says he will not be part of the draft for the new Hundred competition for family reasons.

"As long as I'm enjoying it and taking wickets I'd like to keep playing," said Hogan.

Meanwhile Glamorgan have given new contracts to rookies Roman Walker, Callum Taylor and Joe Cooke.

"It is getting harder to get out of bed now and again after a long day in the field, but I still like turning up and playing so we'll see where we are this year," said Hogan, who was again their leading Championship wicket-taker in 2019.

"I try to stick with the science and medicine people as much as possible, but on workloads, I don't really follow so much."

No Hundred plans

Hogan has not been tempted to put his name into the draft for the new Hundred competition, which could see players picked up by any of the eight franchise teams in the draft on Sunday 20 October, not just the Cardiff-based Welsh Fire side.

"At this stage of my career, I'll be happy to stay here and play for Glamorgan (in the concurrent One-Day Cup)." he told BBC Sport.

"I had a few good years in the Big Bash at home, that was good fun, but the potential time away from the family if I got picked up and ended up somewhere up north, it's not necessarily what I'm looking for."

Hogan, who played for Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash competition, is keeping an open mind on the prospects for the controversial new ECB-run tournament.

"They're looking to put on a decent show, it's going to be exciting so if they get families in and interact amongst the game, the key for the Big Bash was to keep it affordable. There's going to be some quality players, it can go places but I'm happy to watch."

Consistency needed

Meanwhile Hogan says Glamorgan need more consistency in the Championship if they are to improve on their fourth place in division two in 2019.

"There's still a bit of work to go, we've improved a lot but in terms of consistency in pressure moments against big teams, we need to adapt better against big sides but hopefully we can move forward again," he said.

Hogan could find himself opening the bowling with a player half his age after Wrexham-born fast bowler Walker, 19, was awarded a new two year contract.

Newport batsman Taylor, who like Walker made his limited-overs debut in 2019, and second-11 all-rounder Joe Cooke have agreed new one year deals.