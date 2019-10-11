Brad Taylor: Hampshire all-rounder signs new deal until end of 2021

Brad Taylor scored 495 runs at an average of 99 in five second XI Championship matches for Hampshire last season

Hampshire all-rounder Brad Taylor has signed a new contract with the county until the end of the 2021 campaign.

The 22-year-old, who made his debut aged 16, played just two T20 Blast ganes and featured in a single One-Day Cup match last season due to injury.

"I love playing for Hampshire and I'm really pleased to commit to the club for another two years," Taylor said.

"I'm looking forward to working hard and ensuring my game is in a good place to push for a regular spot next term."