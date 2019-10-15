The Hundred: Pick your dream line-up before Sunday's draft

The Hundred draft will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and complemented by a live text commentary on 20 October from 19:00 BST

The best players in world cricket will be drafted to The Hundred's eight new teams on Sunday.

And to get you in the mood, we've set you a challenge.

From the following list of players, you need to pick your ideal line-up and all while sticking to the tournament's rules: select one England red-ball player, three overseas players and then pack your squad with the best talent from the domestic circuit.

We'll publish the results on the morning of the draft, which will be streamed on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with complementary live text commentary from 18:50 BST on 20 October.

Pick your dream Hundred line-up

In preparation for The Hundred draft on 20 October, pick your dream XI and share it with your friends.

Only teams selected before 13:00 BST on 19 October will count towards the BBC Sport readers' XI

