Dom Sibley: Warwickshire opener signs three-year contract extension

Dom Sibley has scored more than 4,000 first-class runs at an average of 41.55, with 12 hundreds

England's new opener Dom Sibley has signed a three-year contract extension at Warwickshire.

The 24-year-old was the Championship's leading run-scorer this season with 1,324 runs, earning him a call-up for the winter tour to New Zealand.

Sibley moved to Edgbaston ahead of the 2018 season after rejecting a new contract with Surrey.

He averaged 69.68 this summer, scoring five centuries as Warwickshire finished second-from-bottom in Division One.

"Dom has had a fantastic year and we're delighted that he has put pen to paper and reinforced his long-term commitment to our plan to build another team that can consistently challenge for silverware," Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace said.

"He's been the standout batsman in the 2019 County Championship and has proven that he doesn't just have the ability to score hundreds, but dominating hundreds, with double centuries recorded earlier this year versus Kent and Nottinghamshire."

Sibley first made a name for himself in 2013 when he became the youngest double centurion in the history of the County Championship, making 220 not out for Surrey against Yorkshire, aged just 18 years and 21 days.