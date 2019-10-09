Twenty20: Ireland's bowlers to the rescue against Nepal

Kevin O'Brien became the first player to score a T20 century for Ireland in Monday's win over Hong Kong

Twenty20 international series, Muscat, Oman: Nepal 132 (19.5 overs): Sheikh 26; Adair 3-22, Dockrell 3-23 Ireland 145-8 (20 overs): Stirling 59; Lamichane 2-22, Bohara 2-22 Ireland won by 13 runs

Ireland's men defeated Nepal by 13 runs to move to the top of the table in the pentangular Twenty20 international series in Oman.

Ireland won the toss and despite losing the in-form Kevin O'Brien early, looked set for a big total reaching 95 for 1.

However a batting collapse saw them lose seven wickets for just 29 runs and they finished on 145 for 8.

Nepal raced to 73 for 1 before George Dockrell and Mark Adair rescued Ireland with three wickets each.

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie got Ireland off to a blistering start putting on 88 runs in 59 balls.

Nepal's bowling attack used a variation of pace and leg with 19-year old leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and medium-pacer Abinash Bohara both finishing with 2-22.

Stuart Thompson hit an unbeaten 21 off 11 to add a late flourish to Ireland's innings.

Dockrell and Adair slowed down Nepal's early momentum with 22-year old leg spinner Gareth Delany taking 2-30 from four overs to leave Ireland top of the table ahead of Oman, Netherlands and Hong Kong.

They have now completed their four-game series but need results elsewhere to go in their favour to claim the title.

Ireland are using the pentangular tournament as a warm-up for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers from 18-26 October in Abu Dhabi.

Ireland will face Hong Kong, UAE, Oman, Canada, Jersey and Nigeria in a bid to make the World Cup finals in Australia in 2020.