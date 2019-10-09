Big Bash League: Tom Banton of Somerset signs for Brisbane Heat

Tom Banton scored exactly 100 from 51 balls when Somerset beat Kent in the T20 Blast in August

Somerset batsman Tom Banton has signed to play for Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash League.

The 20-year-old, who has been named in England's T20 squad for the tour to New Zealand in October, will be with Heat for the first eight games of the BBL season, which starts in December.

Banton hit a 51-ball century for Somerset in this summer's T20 Blast and also made two One-Day Cup hundreds.

Heat coach Darren Lehmann said signing him was a high priority.

"He was the talk of English cricket during their season,'' he told the Brisbane Heat website. "Outside the Ashes, Tom was the player that a lot of people were really excited to be watching, and with good reason.

"He's a lovely striker of the ball and has that wide and varied range of shots you need to make the most of the early overs in the powerplay, or to accelerate the scoring through the middle and back half of an innings."

Banton said he could not wait to play alongside South Africa legend AB de Villiers.

"I was blown away when it was announced last week that AB was coming to join the Heat, so what was already going to be a huge experience just got bigger," he added.