James Anderson: England bowler to train at Manchester City

James Anderson has 575 Test wickets, the fourth highest tally of all time

England fast bowler James Anderson is being helped by Manchester City in his bid to recover from the injury that has threatened his career.

The country's leading Test wicket-taker, 37, missed the bulk of the Ashes series with a calf complaint.

He managed only four overs in the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston and has not played since.

City have agreed he can train at their Etihad campus, making use of the world-class facilities and medical staff.

The arrangement will see Anderson train at City for the next two months, and he will be accompanied by England's head of strength and conditioning Rob Ahmun.

Anderson hopes to be fit for the tour of South Africa starting in mid-December, for a four-Test series over Christmas and New Year.

He has said he has no plans to retire and wants to emulate football legend Ryan Giggs by playing until he is 40.

Anderson and Ahmun met with City's head of sports science Sam Erith on Tuesday to discuss what one England and Wales Cricket Board insider described as "a collaboration".

The insider said: "It is about a change of scene for Jimmy, but also a way of tapping into some of the best facilities and experts in the world."

It is not the first time Anderson has trained at a Premier League club rather than at Old Trafford, home of his county Lancashire.

Last year he spent time at Burnley, having been invited to train there by manager Sean Dyche.