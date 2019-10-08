Ben Stokes' wife Clare denies allegations of physical altercation

Ben Stokes was named player of the year at the PCA awards

Ben Stokes' wife Clare has denied "nonsense" allegations the couple had a physical altercation at an awards ceremony on 2 October.

Pictures published on Tuesday appeared to show the England player with his hand on her face after the Professional Cricketers' Association Awards.

"Unbelievable what nonsense these people will make up," she said.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it was satisfied there was an "innocent context" to the images.

All-rounder Stokes, 28, was named PCA player of the year at the ceremony after helping England win the World Cup for the first time and hitting a remarkable unbeaten 135 to win the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.

Photographs published on the Guido Fawkes website appeared to show the England player with his hand on his wife's face at the event at the Roundhouse in Camden.

In response, Clare Stokes posted on Twitter: "Me and Ben messing about squishing up each other's faces cos that's how we show affection and some pap tries to twist it in to a crazy story!

"And all before we then have a romantic McDonalds 20 mins later!"

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: ''We have spoken with both Clare and Ben - as well as others in attendance - who have all clarified the innocent context behind the still photographs taken at last week's PCA Awards.

"Whilst it is not the case here, we recognise that for the millions who are impacted by domestic violence, this is a very real and serious issue.''