Jason Gillespie: Sussex head coach extends contract until 2022

Jason Gillespie coached Yorkshire to back-to-back County Championship titles in 2014 and 2015

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie has extended his contract with the club, and will remain at Hove until the end of the 2022 campaign.

The 44-year-old Australian took charge at the start of 2018.

"I really feel we're moving in the right direction, which is really pleasing," he said.

"I can't fault the efforts of all our players and coaches. Everyone wants what's best for the club, and I feel we're progressing."

Gillespie has had success in the T20 Blast, leading Sussex to the final in 2018 and also progressing to the quarter-finals this year.

However, the club have twice missed out on promotion from Division Two of the County Championship - finishing third in the table last year and sixth in 2019.

"We've had some really good times together, and we've had some challenging times," the former Yorkshire coach added.

"We're all clear about what we're setting out to achieve and focussed on improving and developing.

"I want to thank the club for the opportunity to carry on and for showing faith in me. I'm determined to repay that faith by keeping things moving in the right direction and hopefully having some success down the track."