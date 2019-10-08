Richard Levi: Northamptonshire batsman extends contract

Richard Levi in action for Northants
Richard Levi averaged 26 in the 2019 T20 Blast season, with a top score of 44

Batsman Richard Levi has signed a new one-year deal with Northamptonshire until the end of the 2020 season.

South African Levi is known as a limited-overs specialist but forced his way into the Championship team at the end of last season and helped them win promotion to Division One.

The 31-year-old told the club website: "It's a really exciting time. I'm looking forward to next season.

"Hopefully I can contribute to the side in all formats."

Levi made his Northants debut as a Kolpak signing in 2014 and was also a member of their T20 Blast-winning side two years later.

Head coach David Ripley added: "It's certainly on both our radars that he gets himself into the red-ball team and scores heavily in Division One.

"He's more than capable of doing it and he's done it before. He's a match winning cricketer and we are convinced we're going to see more of that with Rich next season."

