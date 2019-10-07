Tom Lammonby: Somerset all-rounder signs contract extension
Teenager Tom Lammonby has signed a one-year contract extension with Somerset to run until the end of 2021.
The 19-year-old, whose previous deal was set to expire next year, is yet to make his first-class debut, but played 12 times in the T20 Blast last season.
"This is a proud moment for me and to extend my contract with Somerset is a dream come true," Lammonby said.
"I've really enjoyed my first year and I'm excited to see what the next few years hold."
All-rounder Lammonby, a former England Under-19 captain, scored 88 runs in T20 cricket last season and took eight wickets as he was named as Somerset's young player of the year.
Director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "Tom is an extremely talented cricketer with a very high ceiling who has a very bright future ahead of him.
"He has made some excellent progress over this summer since progressing from the academy last year."