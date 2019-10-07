Kevin O'Brien hits 124 as Ireland beat Hong Kong in Twenty20 international

Kevin O'Brien became the first player to score a T20I century for Ireland

Twenty20 international series, Al Amarat, Oman: Hong Kong 142-9 (20 overs): Arshad 45; Delany 2-27, Thompson 2-25, Rankin 2-21 Ireland 208-5 (20 overs): O'Brien 124; Khan 3-32, Christie 2-33 Ireland won by 66 runs

Kevin O'Brien became the first player to hit a Twenty20 century for Ireland as they beat Hong Kong by 66 runs.

All-rounder O'Brien managed 124 from 62 balls, which included 12 fours and seven sixes, at the five-team T20 tournament in Oman.

His record knock helped Ireland post 208-5 from 20 overs as they bounced back from Sunday's defeat by the hosts.

O'Brien's contribution left Ireland in a strong position and Hong Kong were unable to recover, finishing on 142-9.

The win was a much-needed morale-booster for Graham Ford's men after their weekend humbling by Oman.

Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson and Garth Delany all finished with two wickets each as Ireland finished with their third-highest ever total in T20I.

Dubliner O'Brien, 35, has now scored a century in all three formats.

It was an impressive show of resilience by Ireland, who have endured an up-and-down series in Oman.

After beating the Netherlands by six wickets in their series opener on Saturday, they fell to a surprise defeat by Oman on Sunday.

Ireland are using the pentangular tournament as a warm-up for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers from 18-26 October in UAE.

The Irish face Nepal on Wednesday in their final series fixture.

When they travel on to Abu Dhabi, Ireland will face Hong Kong, UAE, Oman, Canada, Jersey and Nigeria in a bid to make the World Cup finals in Australia in 2020.