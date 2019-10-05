Ireland beat Netherlands by six wickets in T20 opener

Harry Tector top-scored for Ireland with 47

Ireland beat the Netherlands by six wickets in their first match of the T20 Pentangular tournament at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat on Saturday.

The Dutch made 167-7 off their 20 overs, with Ben Cooper top-scoring with 65 and Mark Adair and Craig Young taking two wickets apiece.

Ireland reached 169-4 with 10 balls to spare in reply, Harry Tector with 47.

Ireland are using the series as a warm-up for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers from 18-26 October in UAE.

Graham Ford's Irish team play hosts Oman on Sunday, Hong Kong on Monday and Nepal on Wednesday.

When they travel on to Abu Dhabi Ireland will face Hong Kong, UAE, Oman, Canada, Jersey and Nigeria in a bid to make the World Cup finals in Australia in 2020.