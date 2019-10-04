Luis Reece: Derbyshire all-rounder signs new deal until 2023

Luis Reece struck a career-best 184 against Sussex last month

Derbyshire all-rounder Luis Reece has signed a new contract until the end of the 2023 season.

The 29-year-old was the county's leading County Championship wicket-taker this term, with 52 dismissals at an average of 19.65.

He also scored 785 runs and helped Derbyshire to T20 Blast Finals Day.

"I'm really pleased to have extended my stay here. We have a really tight group of lads and that's a great environment to play cricket in," Reece said.

Derbyshire head of cricket Dave Houghton told the club website: "He has progressed every year that he has been with the club, and his numbers with bat and ball this season shows the kind of quality that he has."

Reece joined the Division Two side from Lancashire in 2016.