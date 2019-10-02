Australia v Sri Lanka: Alyssa Healy hits women's T20 record 148

Alyssa Healy's previous best in women's T20 internationals was 90

Women's Twenty20 series, North Sydney Oval, Sydney Australia (20 overs) 226-2: Healy 148* Sri Lanka (20 overs) 94-7: Carey 3-15 Australia win by 132, take series 3-0 Scorecard

Australia opener Alyssa Healy hit the highest score in women's Twenty20 internationals with an unbeaten 148 off 61 balls in victory over Sri Lanka.

The wicketkeeper, 29, beat the previous mark of 133 not out set by team-mate Meg Lanning against England in July.

Healy struck 19 fours and seven sixes, bringing up her century off 46 balls as the hosts posted 226-2 in Sydney.

After Sri Lanka could only make 94-7 in reply, Australia won by 132 runs to secure a 3-0 series whitewash.

Healy's maiden T20 century in her 101st appearance in the format is the fastest by an Australian, and second only in the women's game to West Indian Deandra Dottin's 38-ball ton against South Africa in 2010.

Her 148 is the fourth-highest individual score in all T20 internationals, behind compatriot Aaron Finch's 172 against Zimbabwe in 2018, Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai 162 against Ireland in February and Finch's 156 against England in 2013.

Australia's margin of victory is their biggest in women's T20 internationals and 10th biggest of all time.