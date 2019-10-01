Cricket Writers' Club awards: Simon Harmer and Tom Banton pick up accolades

Simon Harmer also captained Essex to their maiden T20 Blast title in 2019

Essex spinner Simon Harmer has been named County Championship Player of the Year by the Cricket Writers' Club.

The 30-year-old was the leading wicket-taker, with 83, and played in all 14 matches of Essex's title triumph.

Somerset batsman Tom Banton, 20, picked up the Young Cricketer of the Year award, a week after being called up to England's T20 squad for New Zealand.

Banton impressed in white-ball cricket, scoring two One-Day Cup hundreds and a 51-ball century in the T20 Blast.

Middlesex's Beth Morgan won the Women's Cricket Award in recognition of her record number of One-Day County Championship appearances.

The 38-year-old has featured in every season since it started in 1997.

England all-rounder Callum Flynn was named Disability Cricketer of the Year after starring in the Physical Disability World Series.