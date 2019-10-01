Cricket Writers' Club awards: Simon Harmer and Tom Banton pick up accolades
Essex spinner Simon Harmer has been named County Championship Player of the Year by the Cricket Writers' Club.
The 30-year-old was the leading wicket-taker, with 83, and played in all 14 matches of Essex's title triumph.
Somerset batsman Tom Banton, 20, picked up the Young Cricketer of the Year award, a week after being called up to England's T20 squad for New Zealand.
Banton impressed in white-ball cricket, scoring two One-Day Cup hundreds and a 51-ball century in the T20 Blast.
Middlesex's Beth Morgan won the Women's Cricket Award in recognition of her record number of One-Day County Championship appearances.
The 38-year-old has featured in every season since it started in 1997.
England all-rounder Callum Flynn was named Disability Cricketer of the Year after starring in the Physical Disability World Series.