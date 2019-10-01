Gloucestershire seam bowler Chris Liddle agrees one-year contract extension

Chris Liddle took 11 wickets in Gloucestershire's run to the T20 Blast quarter-finals

Gloucestershire seam bowler Chris Liddle has agreed a one-year contract extension with the county.

Liddle, 35, was a key part of Gloucestershire's white-ball sides last season taking 20 wickets in 13 matches in the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast.

"I'm proud to be part of this squad of players," the left-armer said. "I hope to contribute again towards a successful season next summer."

Liddle has been with Gloucestershire since moving from Sussex in 2016.