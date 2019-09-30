Kraigg Brathwaite: West Indies star's bowling action legal after Loughborough tests

Kraigg Brathwaite bowling for the West Indies
Brathwaite has best bowling figures of 6-29 against Sri Lanka in 2015

West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite has been found to have a legal bowling action.

Brathwaite, who has 18 Test wickets in 58 matches with his part-time off-spin, was reported during the Windies' recent 2-0 home Test series defeat by India.

He was assessed in Loughborough on 14 September and the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level permitted.

Brathwaite, 26, made his Test debut in 2011 and has scored eight centuries.

Six of his 18 Test wickets came in a remarkable spell of 6-29 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2015.

Two years later, his action was reported after the first Test against England at Edgbaston, but another independent assessment at Loughborough less than a fortnight later found his action to be legitimate.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you