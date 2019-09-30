Ireland to play West Indies in six-match series in January

Ireland lost two ODIs against the West Indies in May

The West Indies have announced fixture dates and venues for a six-match white-ball series against Ireland in January 2020 - three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games.

It will be the first time Ireland and the West Indies have played in a full three-match series in both ODIs and T20Is, with matches to take place in Barbados, Grenada and St Kitts.

The West Indies won two ODI meetings between the sides in Ireland in May, played as part of a one-day international Tri-Series.

The upcoming tour of the Caribbean will start with two day/night ODIs on Tuesday 7 and Thursday 9 January at Kensington Oval, Barbados, before concluding with a day game at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday 12 January.

Grenada then hosts the first T20I on Wednesday 12 January before the teams fly to St. Kitts with back-to-back day/night T20Is to conclude the series on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 January.