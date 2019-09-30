Faheem Ashraf: Northamptonshire re-sign Pakistan all-rounder

Faheem Ashraf bowling for Pakistan
Faheem Ashraf made his Test debut against Ireland in May 2018

Northamptonshire have re-signed Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for the first half of next season.

The 25-year-old played in the T20 Blast for the Steelbacks this year, taking 11 wickets at an average of 19.

Ashraf, a right-arm seamer who bats left-handed, has played in all three formats for his country.

"He's a very good batsman and though we didn't see him bat too many times in T20 we know he'll slot in well," said red-ball captain Adam Rossington.

Northants head coach David Ripley added: "He's a little bit different bowling wise to what we currently have, he's got a little bit more pace, he's a swing bowler and he's got a batting average of 30."

Ashraf will be available in all forms until the end of the T20 Blast group stages.

