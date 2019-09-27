Afghanistan appoint former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener as head coach

Lance Klusener was part of the South Africa side to reach the 1999 World Cup semi-finals

Afghanistan have appointed former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener as the team's new head coach.

Klusener has previously been a batting coach for South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He replaces Trinidadian Phil Simmons, who stepped down after Afghanistan failed to win a match at the World Cup in July, where they finished last.

Klusener, 48, said: "I am extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket."

He added: "Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world.

"I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level."

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief Lutfullah Stanikzai added: "Lance Klusener is a renowned name in the cricketing world. It will be great to see our players benefit from his vast experience both as a player and a coach."

Klusener appeared in in 417 internationals between 1996 and 2004 and was part of the South Africa side to reach the 1999 World Cup semi-finals.

Afghanistan will contest three T20 and One Day International matches against West Indies in November.