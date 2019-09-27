Tim Groenewald: Seamer leaves Somerset to join Kent on two-year deal

Somerset's Tim Groenewald appealing for a wicket
Groenewald, out of contract with Somerset in the winter, took more than 220 wickets for the county since moving to Taunton in 2014

Kent have signed seamer Tim Groenewald on a two-year deal from County Championship runners-up Somerset.

The 35-year-old former Warwickshire and Derbyshire right-armer has taken 401 wickets from 138 first-class matches.

He helped Somerset reach the One-Day Cup final at Lord's in May, although he did not play in the historic win against Hampshire.

"He is a reliable bowler who will add significant experience," said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton.

South African Groenewald, who holds a British passport, will compete in all formats for Kent.

"To be a competitive side, you need depth, and as we seek to move up the Championship table and challenge in white-ball competition, Tim will be a great addition to the group," Downton said.

