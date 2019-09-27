Sarah Taylor: England wicketkeeper retires from international duty

Media playback is not supported on this device Sarah Taylor opens up about anxiety issues

England's Sarah Taylor has retired from international cricket because of her ongoing battle with anxiety.

Regarded as one of the world's best wicketkeepers, Taylor, 30 is also second on England women's list of run-scorers with 6,533 international runs.

"This has been a tough decision but I know it's the right one, for me and for my health moving forward," said Taylor.

"I am extremely proud of my career. I leave with my head held high."

Taylor was a part of England's World Cup-winning team of 2017, scoring 396 runs in the tournament at an average of 49.50.

She helped England win the Ashes twice and was named as the best T20 player in the world three times by the International Cricket Council.

Nobody in the history of the women's game has effected more dismissals across all three formats than Taylor (232).

"Playing for England and getting to wear the shirt for so long has been a dream come true and I have been blessed with so many great moments throughout my career," said Taylor.

"From making my debut in 2006, to Ashes wins, and of course the World Cup final at Lord's, to name just a few.

"To be right in the thick of women's cricket as it's gone from strength to strength - not only in England, but across the world - has been an amazing experience, and I can look back on what women's cricket has achieved with great pride at playing some small part in it."

Clare Connor, the managing director of women's cricket, said Taylor should be "immensely proud" of her achievements.

"Sarah is someone young people can look up to, for her achievements and talent on the pitch - but also for her bravery and resilience off it," said Connor.

"She has come through significant adversity and performed on the world stage for her country.

"She has become a powerful voice within women's sport and I'm sure she will make a success of the next stage of her professional life."