Jeremy Lawlor: Glamorgan release all-rounder

Jeremy Lawlor's top score last season was 48 in the One-Day Cup
Glamorgan have released all-rounder Jeremy Lawlor after five years in the first-team squad.

Lawlor played in two Championship games, five One-Day Cup matches and six T20 games in 2019, playing as an opener and middle-order batsman and seamer.

The 23-year-old's top score of the season was 48 in the One-Day Cup win over Sussex.

Glamorgan have also released second-team seam bowler Kazi Szymanski, 20, who played in their T20 trophy win.

