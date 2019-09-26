T20 World Cup: Ireland name squad for UAE qualifiers

Ireland beat Scotland and the Netherlands in a T20 tri-series at Malahide earlier this month

Cricket Ireland have named a largely unchanged squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers in the UAE in October.

Ireland's selectors have placed their belief in the squad that won the recent T20 tri-series against Scotland and the Netherlands at Malahide.

Simi Singh is retained in the squad after Jacob Mulder was forced to withdraw with an injury.

The World Cup qualifiers take place from 18-26 October in Abu Dhabi.

Graham Ford's side travel to Oman for a T20 series in Muscat and will face the hosts, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Nepal at the start of October as they ramp up their preparations for the World Cup qualifiers.

David Delany is unavailable for the fixtures in Oman due to university commitments and will be replaced by Barry McCarthy before returning for the qualifiers.

Ireland will face Hong Kong, UAE, Oman, Canada, Jersey and Nigeria in a bid to make the World Cup finals in Australia in 2020.

Ireland squad: Gary Wilson (Northern Knights) (Captain), Mark Adair (Northern Knights), Andrew Balbirnie (Leinster Lightning), David Delany (Northern Knights), Gareth Delany (Leinster Lightning), George Dockrell (Leinster Lightning), Shane Getkate (Northern Knights), Kevin O'Brien (Leinster Lightning), Boyd Rankin (North West Warriors), Simi Singh (Leinster Lightning), Paul Stirling (Middlesex), Harry Tector (Northern Knights), Stuart Thompson (North West Warriors), Lorcan Tucker (Leinster Lightning), Craig Young (North West Warriors).