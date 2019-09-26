County Championship: Hassan Azad makes unbeaten 83 as Leicestershire and Lancashire draw

Leicestershire opener Hassan Azad
Hassan Azad struck three centuries and eight half-centuries in Division Two this season
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day four):
Leicestershire 155 & 191-3: Azad 83*, Ackermann 49; Gleeson 3-57
Lancashire 170: Croft 44, Hurt 38; Mike 3-41
Leicestershire (8 pts) drew with Lancashire (8 pts
Scorecard

Hassan Azad compiled another half-century before Leicestershire and Lancashire shook hands on a draw in their rain-affected match.

Opener Azad made an unbeaten 83 while Colin Ackermann added 49 as the hosts moved on from their overnight 40-0.

But only 52 overs were possible before the abandonment shortly after tea with the Foxes' second innings on 191-3.

Richard Gleeson (3-57) claimed all three wickets to fall for Division Two champions Lancashire.

Pakistan-born Azad, 25, finished the season with 1,187 runs at an average of 54.05 including three centuries and eight half-centuries.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you