County Championship: Hassan Azad makes unbeaten 83 as Leicestershire and Lancashire draw

Hassan Azad struck three centuries and eight half-centuries in Division Two this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day four): Leicestershire 155 & 191-3: Azad 83*, Ackermann 49; Gleeson 3-57 Lancashire 170: Croft 44, Hurt 38; Mike 3-41 Leicestershire (8 pts) drew with Lancashire (8 pts Scorecard

Hassan Azad compiled another half-century before Leicestershire and Lancashire shook hands on a draw in their rain-affected match.

Opener Azad made an unbeaten 83 while Colin Ackermann added 49 as the hosts moved on from their overnight 40-0.

But only 52 overs were possible before the abandonment shortly after tea with the Foxes' second innings on 191-3.

Richard Gleeson (3-57) claimed all three wickets to fall for Division Two champions Lancashire.

Pakistan-born Azad, 25, finished the season with 1,187 runs at an average of 54.05 including three centuries and eight half-centuries.