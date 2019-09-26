County Championship: Warwickshire and Yorkshire end season with rain-hit draw

Edgbaston
The covers remained on at Edgbaston for three days
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four):
Yorkshire 261-2: Kohler-Cadmore 165*, Loten 58
Warwickshire: Did not bat
Warwickshire (5 pts) drew with Yorkshire (7 pts)
Scorecard

Warwickshire and Yorkshire finished their Division One campaigns with a rain-hit draw at Edgbaston.

After days two and three were washed out, a further inspection on Thursday deemed the outfield still unfit in a game which had little riding on it.

Yorkshire reached 261-2 on the opening day, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore 165 not out, before the bad weather arrived.

The Tykes end the season fifth, while Warwickshire finish seventh.

