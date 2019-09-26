County Championship: Surrey and Nottinghamshire draw

The Oval
Surrey, champions in 2018, won just two of their 14 Division One matches this season
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four):
Surrey 402-6d: Borthwick 137, Pope 106; Mullaney 2-73, Coughlin 2-83
Nottinghamshire 77-1: Slater 29, Mullaney 21*; Clarke 1-11
Surrey (10 pts) drew with Notts (7 pts)
Scorecard

Surrey drew with Nottinghamshire after the final day of their Division One season was abandoned without a ball being bowled at The Oval.

No play was possible in the morning session because of a wet outfield, and the captains agreed on a draw after lunch with the outfield still unfit.

Surrey take 10 points from the match, with the visitors emerging with seven.

Surrey finish in sixth place on 133 points while Notts end bottom on 67 points, without a four-day win in 2019.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you