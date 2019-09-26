County Championship: Surrey and Nottinghamshire draw

Surrey, champions in 2018, won just two of their 14 Division One matches this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four): Surrey 402-6d: Borthwick 137, Pope 106; Mullaney 2-73, Coughlin 2-83 Nottinghamshire 77-1: Slater 29, Mullaney 21*; Clarke 1-11 Surrey (10 pts) drew with Notts (7 pts) Scorecard

Surrey drew with Nottinghamshire after the final day of their Division One season was abandoned without a ball being bowled at The Oval.

No play was possible in the morning session because of a wet outfield, and the captains agreed on a draw after lunch with the outfield still unfit.

Surrey take 10 points from the match, with the visitors emerging with seven.

Surrey finish in sixth place on 133 points while Notts end bottom on 67 points, without a four-day win in 2019.