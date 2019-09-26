County Championship: Sussex and Worcestershire draw after abandonment

No play was possible on the final two days at Hove

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four): Sussex 299-8: Garton 59*, Rawlins 58, Van Zyl 56; Morris 3-63, Barnard 3-64 Worcestershire: Did not bat Sussex (7 pts) drew with Worcestershire (7 pts) Scorecard

Sussex and Worcestershire drew after the final day of their Division Two game was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Hove.

After no play on the south coast on day three, heavy overnight rain and further precipitation on Thursday morning put paid to any chance of play.

Both Sussex and Worcestershire take seven points from the match, having taken two bonus points each.

Sussex sit sixth in the table on 156 points, with the Pears eighth on 125.

Middlesex can overtake Worcestershire if they manage a final-day draw against Derbyshire at Lord's.