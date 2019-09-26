Ben Stokes: England all-rounder one of four nominated for Player's Player of the Year

Breaking news

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is one of four players nominated for the Player's Player of the Year by the Professional Cricketers' Association.

Stokes helped England win the men's World Cup for the first time before starring in the Ashes.

Essex spinner Simon Harmer, Gloucestershire all-rounder Ryan Higgins and Warwickshire batsman Dom Sibley are also nominated.

The winner will be announced in London on Wednesday, 2 October.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you