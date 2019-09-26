County Championship: Kent v Hampshire abandoned because of rain

Play was not possible at Canterbury on days two, three or four

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day four): Kent 147: Bell-Drummond 39, Rayner 39; Barker 5-48, Abbott 3-49 Hampshire 80-3: Alsop 40, Stevens 2-27 Hampshire (8 pts) drew with Kent (6 pts) Scorecard

Kent and Hampshire's final match of the County Championship season was drawn after play was abandoned on day four.

No action was possible on Thursday after wet weather hampered efforts to resume play on days two and three.

Day one saw 13 wickets fall, with Hampshire reaching 80-3 in reply to Kent's first innings 147.

Hampshire are third, four points above fourth-placed Kent, with both sides set to stay in those spots barring an unlikely win for Yorkshire, in fifth.