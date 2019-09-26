County Championship: Gloucestershire & Northants promoted to Division One

Gloucestershire captain Chris Dent's side have won five and drawn six of their 14 County Championship games this summer

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Bristol County Ground (day four): Gloucestershire 220-7: Van Buuren 93, Charlesworth 77* Northants: Did not bat Glos 6 pts drew with Northants 7 pts Scorecard

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (four): Durham 262-8: Watling 104*, Lees 45; Hogan 4-35 Glamorgan: Did not bat Durham 7pts drew with Glamorgan 7pts Scorecard

Gloucestershire and Northants have been promoted to Division One of the County Championship after both their game in Bristol and Glamorgan's match at Durham were abandoned as draws.

Northants began the final match of the season needing four points to go up, while Gloucestershire knew nine points would be enough to return to the top flight for the first time since 2005.

However, their six-point haul proved sufficient as the weather ensured that fourth-placed Glamorgan could not claim the win they needed to have any hope.

Northants, who finish the season in second place behind Division Two champions Lancashire, return to the top flight, which will have 10 teams next summer, after five years away following relegation in 2014.

More to follow.