County Championship: Glamorgan promotion hopes fade in Durham

Durham's Emirates Riverside hosted games in this summer's Cricket World Cup

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day three): Durham 262-8: Watling 104*; Hogan 4-35, De Lange 2-68 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Durham 2 pts, Glamorgan 2 pts Scorecard

Glamorgan's promotion hopes were left hanging by a thread after a day three wash-out away to Durham.

Three inspections failed to produce any play, with declarations now needed to produce a positive result on the final day.

Glamorgan need to win, and hope to Gloucestershire lose to Northants.

Durham can finish fourth in Division Two with a victory.

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's very frustrating but the ground-staff have done all they can, it's very wet and there's just no wind or sun to dry it, that might be the final nail.

"I don't know if there's enough time in the game (for an agreed run-chase), it's not looking great.

"We need first innings batting points now that Gloucestershire are (likely to be) drawing, without those points there's no real point and that would take another session or two out of the game."

Durham assistant coach Neil Killeen told BBC Newcastle:

"Water tables underneath the ground are pretty high and there's more rain forecast, but the umpires have given it every chance and hopefully the weather improves tomorrow.

"We'll see how much time is left in the game and formulate what we can do with the game, but at the moment we're still batting in our first innings.

"There's first-innings points to play for alongside what looks like it's going to be a draw, so we'll just see how many we can get and where we can finish."