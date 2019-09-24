Nottinghamshire: Teenage England U19s all-rounder Joey Evison signs three-year deal

Nottinghamshire's England Under-19s all-rounder Joey Evison made his first-class debut in this season's final home game against Warwickshire

Teenage all-rounder Joey Evison has signed a three-year contract with relegated Nottinghamshire.

Evison, 17, who made his England Under-19s debut in July, also made a first-team breakthrough at Trent Bridge.

He was one of three to make their debuts in this season's final home game against Warwickshire, making 45 and 12 and bowling nine overs.

"My first-class debut was special. Now I've got my first deal. It's another goal ticked off," said Evison

The Peterborough-born teenager is the first player born in the 2000s to represent Notts, while he also made four England Under-19s appearances this year.

At 17 years and 306 days when he made his debut last week, Evison was the youngest to play for Notts since 2001 when Bilal Shafayat was just six days past his 17th birthday.