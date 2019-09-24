Hamidullah Qadri: Kent sign Derbyshire & England U19 off-spinner on three-year contract

Hamidullah Qadri has made 10 Championship appearances for Derbyshire, three List A games and one T20

Kent have signed Derbyshire's England Under-19 off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri for 2020 on a three-year contract.

Afghanistan-born Qadri, 18, was raised in Derby and has come through the ranks at the East Midlands club.

He made his Derbyshire first-class debut at the age of 16 in June 2017, when he claimed his career-best bowling figures of 5-60 against Glamorgan.

"Hamid is an excellent prospect. We're delighted to secure his services," said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton.

"He's a self-taught natural spinner of the ball who has impressed at all levels. We have a number of talented young players here at Kent and Hamid adds to that talent pool.

"Working with the England Young Lions spin coach and our new head of talent pathway Min Patel, he is the Young Lions' leading spinner.

"With the chance to continue working with Min, and also with James Tredwell in the winter, we believe he will continue to develop into a really exciting cricketer."

Hamidullah Qadri (left) and Derbyshire coach Steve Kirby (right) got a private lesson from Australian star spinner Nathan Lyon when the Australian tourists visited Derby in August

Qadri, who has already taken 23 first-class wickets in 10 matches, made his England Under-19s debut in August 2017.

He has now made 19 international appearances at various levels and if goes on to play for England, he would follow in a line of several previous Kent spinners, most notably Tich Freeman and more recently Patel and James Tredwell.

"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to play Division One first-class cricket here," said Qadri. "I have only heard good things about the set-up here.

"When Kent asked about my availability, it was a very attractive offer and one that I couldn't turn down."