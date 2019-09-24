County Championship: Rain preventing play in most games on Tuesday

The Edgbaston outfield was left waterlogged after a morning of heavy rain in Birmingham

No play was possible on the second day of Warwickshire's County Championship game against Yorkshire because of a waterlogged outfield at Edgbaston.

Following heavy rain in Birmingham, play was called off before lunch with Yorkshire waiting to resume on 261-2.

Tuesday's schedule has been badly hit, with more games set to be washed out.

The fixtures at Kent, Surrey, Gloucestershire, Leicestershire, Middlesex and Sussex all saw no action in the morning session.

The Division One title and two promotion places from Division Two are still to be decided in the final round of fixtures, which began on Monday.

However, the County Championship title decider between Somerset and Essex at Taunton did get under way at 12:00 BST.