County Championship: Durham and Glamorgan foiled by rain

Durham's BJ Watling kept his concentration during a rain-affected day to reach his hundred

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two): Durham 262-8: Watling 104*; Hogan 4-35, De Lange 2-68 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Durham 2 pts, Glamorgan 2 pts Scorecard

Durham and promotion-chasing Glamorgan spent most of the day watching the rain after the home side rattled on to 262-8 in an hour's play.

New Zealand batsman BJ Watling reached his hundred off 201 balls with some positive running to earn two points for the hosts.

Seamer Marchant de Lange claimed both wickets as Durham added 65 runs in 16.4 overs.

Ben Raine played on for six and Brydon Carse was caught behind for 27.

Play started 40 minutes late because of morning drizzle, and poor light meant Glamorgan turned to Samit Patel's spin after just six overs of the new ball in order to stay on the field.

But the rain returned four balls later to reduce further Glamorgan's chances of overhauling third-placed Gloucestershire in the Division Two table.

Durham coach James Franklin told BBC Newcastle:

"We were very keen to get out there and so were Glamorgan, so an hour's play is better than none and it's made the game move forward a little bit.

"There's still two days left which is ample time as we know at Riverside to get a result.

"It's been of the more controlled innings we've seen in our Championship season from BJ, he's been brilliant and to be a hundred not out in his second County game is a great achievement."

Glamorgan fast bowler Marchant de Lange told BBC Sport Wales:

"Frustrated with the weather, we knew it was coming and we'd have loved to scoop up four quick wickets early, it didn't quite go that way but we're still in it with two days left.

"Everyone around the country is watching the weather and the points system, but we need to go session by session, get the bowling points, hopefully put up a good total and then it comes down to the last day.

"I would love to stay on with the club (at the end of the current contract), there's a bit of chat, it's looking positive and hopefully we can come up with a good deal."