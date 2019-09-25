County Championship: Warwickshire against Yorkshire rained off for second successive day

Tom Kohler-Cadmore batting for Yorkshire
Warwickshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore remains unbeaten on 165
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three):
Yorkshire 261-2: Kohler-Cadmore 165*, Loten 58
Warwickshire: Yet to bat
Warwickshire 0 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts
Scorecard

Yorkshire and Warwickshire's Division One Championship game at Edgbaston was rained off without a ball being bowled for the second successive day.

Yorkshire reached 261-2 at the end of the first day on Monday, but no play was possible on Tuesday.

And after an inspection before lunch on Wednesday, the umpires decided play would have to be abandoned for the day because of the wet outfield.

Yorkshire are fifth in the table, one place ahead of Warwickshire.

