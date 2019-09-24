County Championship: Rain disrupts Surrey v Nottinghamshire

Surrey added two runs to their overnight score of 246-2 in the two overs possible on Tuesday

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Surrey 248-2: Borthwick 109*, Pope 79*; Coughlin 2-39 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Surrey 1 pt, Notts 0 pts Scorecard

Just 12 balls were possible on day two of Surrey's County Championship match against Nottinghamshire as rain affected proceedings.

After rain for most of the morning and an early tea, play began at 15:45 BST with 36 overs scheduled in the day.

Surrey took a leg bye off the first over of the day from Jake Ball, then Ollie Pope scored a single off Matthew Carter to take the hosts to 248-2.

Rain then returned, forcing the sides off after less than 15 minutes' play.