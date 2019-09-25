County Championship: Gloucestershire & Northants kept waiting for promotion

Ben Charlesworth has spent almost four hours at the crease for his 77 not out

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Bristol County Ground (day three): Gloucestershire 220-7: Van Buuren 93, Charlesworth 77* Northants: Yet to bat Glos 1 pt, Northants 2 pts Scorecard

Gloucestershire and Northants are still waiting to confirm their promotion to Division One following another rain-shortened day in Bristol.

With bad weather severely affecting Glamorgan's game at Durham, a draw should be enough to send both sides up.

A wet outfield at the County Ground saw the start of day three delayed until 15:00 BST with the hosts on 80-6.

Graeme van Buuren (93) fell just before the hosts closed on 220-7, while Ben Charlesworth was unbeaten on 77.

Teenager Charlesworth and van Buuren extended their seventh-wicket stand to 151 before the latter edged Gareth Berg behind with a couple of overs left in the day.

Second-placed Northants went into the game needing a maximum of four points for promotion, while Gloucestershire, in third, required nine points to go up.

But that was dependent on Glamorgan winning their fixture at Chester-le-Street with the full 24 points, which is now extremely unlikely to happen with Durham yet to complete their first innings.