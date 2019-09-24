County Championship: Sussex bat on at Hove on another rain-hit day against Worcestershire

Ed Barnard (left) and Charlie Morris took a wicket each to go to 44 Championship scalps in their private battle to finish top Worcestershire wicket taker this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two): Sussex 299-8: Garton 59*, Rawlins 58, Van Zyl 56; Morris 3-63, Barnard 3-64 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Sussex 2 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Sussex batted on to reach 299-8 on another rain-hit day of the last County Championship Division Two match of the season against Worcestershire at Hove.

Only 35 overs proved possible after a delayed 15:00 BST start, during which Sussex moved on entertainingly from their overnight 150-5 to 299-8.

George Garton was still there at the close on 59 following a 96-run ninth-wicket stand with David Wiese (47).

Ed Barnard, Charlie Morris and Wayne Parnell each picked up a wicket.

But South African Kolpak signing Parnell ended the day off the field needing treatment following a nasty fall trying to prevent runs off his own bowling.

He collapsed, clutching his left arm and had to be helped from the field by the Worcestershire physio before Brett D'Oliveira completed the over for him.

Earlier, Sussex's teenage left-hander Tom Clark looked impressive on his first-class debut. The 18-year-old England Under-19 batsman plundered a couple of boundaries before being caught at first slip.

Worcestershire, currently ninth in the 10-team Division Two table, may need to win this week if they are to avoid finishing in their lowest position in the 20 years since the two-tier Championship structure began in 2000.