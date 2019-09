Scotland will be playing one of the top ODI nations next summer

Scotland will host New Zealand in a one-day international on Friday, 26 June.

It will be the first time New Zealand's men have travelled to face the Scots since 1999.

The Blackcaps, the third highest ranked ODI side, are also scheduled to tour Ireland in June.

Cricket Scotland's Simon Smith said the match was "an excellent opportunity for our men to knock over the finalist from the last two Cricket World Cups".