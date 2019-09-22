County Championship: Glamorgan chase outside promotion chance

Glamorgan include fit-again fast bowler Marchant de Lange in their squad in place of the injured Ruaidhri Smith

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Durham v Glamorgan Date: Monday 23 September Time: 1030 Venue: Riverside, Chester-le-Street Coverage: Commentary BBC Sport online and via app; updates BBC Newcastle and BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan go into the final round of Championship matches needing a convincing win away to Durham to stand a promotion chance.

They start in fourth place, 16 points behind Gloucestershire and 21 behind Northants with three going up.

"It's great to be in the hunt with one game to go but we have to be slightly better and more consistent," said head coach Matthew Maynard.

Glamorgan's rivals meet at Bristol, while bad weather could play a part.

Northants need four points to be certain of going up, while Gloucestershire would need nine if Glamorgan collect maximum points.

Glamorgan won three and drew six of their first nine games in 2019, only to lose three in a row before a win over bottom side Leicestershire revived their hopes.

"We've played some good cricket along the way, and the way the guys have fought in virtually every game has been pleasing. It's a mixed bag of emotions, you can't afford to have three bad games like we did and we have to learn from that," Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

Durham's own unbeaten run came to an end against Northants in the penultimate round of matches, ending their promotion hopes.