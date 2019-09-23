County Championship: Sussex pair van Zyl & Rawlins share 94-run stand against Pears

Sussex half-centurions Stiian Van Zyl (left) and Delray Rawlins

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one): Sussex 150-5: Rawlins 58, Van Zyl 56 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Sussex 0 pts, Worcestershire 1 pt Scorecard

Sussex's Stiaan van Zyl & Delray Rawlins' 94-run stand dominated a rain-hit day one against Worcestershire.

In a game where both sides are playing for pride having missed out on promotion, almost half of the day was lost to the weather in Hove.

Ed Barnard took two wickets as Sussex were reduced to 32-3 inside 13 overs.

But van Zyl (56) and Rawlins (58) helped Sussex recover to 150-5 before both departed in an afternoon session cut short by bad light, then rain.

Only 50.4 overs were possible before umpires Jeremy Lloyds and Paul Baldwin abandoned play at 16:00 BST.

Rawlins twice needed treatment after being hit by Charlie Morris on the shoulder and then when he pulled a ball into his midriff from Brett D'Oliveira.

After youngster Adam Finch had van Zyl caught by stand-in skipper Hamish Rutherford, Rawlins went to a tumbling catch by former Pears captain Daryl Mitchell.

Worcestershire, beaten in the T20 Blast final late on Saturday night, were without both county captain Joe Leach and rested England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Moeen has been left out of both the Test and T20 squads for England's short tour to New Zealand in November. But paceman Pat Brown - the T20 Blast's leading wicket taker when Worcestershire won in 2018 - got his first call.

Sussex have Jofra Archer in the Test party, and Chris Jordan in the T20 squad.

Sussex batsman: Stiaan van Zyl:

"It's not easy batting against the Dukes ball in England, either in April and May or at the back end of the season. It moves around a lot but you have to find ways of dealing with it and accepting some days that it might not click.

"It's about getting through tough periods and then playing your shots when the opportunity arrives. That's the skill our young guys need to work on because they have the talent without a doubt.

"It was nice to get some runs and I was disappointed to get out when I did because Delray Rawlins and I had put together a good partnership."

Pears bowling coach Alan Richardson told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We made some inroads which was good. Ed Barnard utilised the new ball really well but they had a really good partnership before we got a couple of wickets at the end.

"And I couldn't be happier for Charlie Morris. He has forced his way back into the red-ball side. He bowled in really good areas and got his rewards.

"Adam Finch is a big lad, who bowled well to his strengths in his second spell and managed to get Delray Rawlins out which he deserved."