County Championship: Middlesex start well against Derbyshire on rain-affected day

Sam Robson
Sam Robson's 93 runs came off 163 deliveries with 13 fours
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one):
Middlesex 176-3: Robson 93, Malan 51*
Derbyshire: Yet to bat
Middlesex 0 pts, Derbyshire 1 pt
Scorecard

Middlesex got the better of Derbyshire, closing on 176-3, on a rain-affected first day in Division Two of the County Championship at Lord's.

Opener Sam Robson top-scored with 93, eventually falling to Alex Hughes (1-11) when he edged him behind.

Derbyshire had reduced the hosts to 65-2 but Robson's third wicket partnership with skipper Dawid Malan (51 not out) added 90 runs.

Rain saw stumps called at 16:55 BST with only 59 overs having been bowled.

Nick Gubbins, going without scoring to Luis Reece (1-39), and Max Holden (19) caught off the bowling of Sam Conners (1-28), were the only other wickets to fall on day one.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you