County Championship: Middlesex start well against Derbyshire on rain-affected day

Sam Robson's 93 runs came off 163 deliveries with 13 fours

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one): Middlesex 176-3: Robson 93, Malan 51* Derbyshire: Yet to bat Middlesex 0 pts, Derbyshire 1 pt Scorecard

Middlesex got the better of Derbyshire, closing on 176-3, on a rain-affected first day in Division Two of the County Championship at Lord's.

Opener Sam Robson top-scored with 93, eventually falling to Alex Hughes (1-11) when he edged him behind.

Derbyshire had reduced the hosts to 65-2 but Robson's third wicket partnership with skipper Dawid Malan (51 not out) added 90 runs.

Rain saw stumps called at 16:55 BST with only 59 overs having been bowled.

Nick Gubbins, going without scoring to Luis Reece (1-39), and Max Holden (19) caught off the bowling of Sam Conners (1-28), were the only other wickets to fall on day one.