County Championship: Lancashire's Richard Gleeson shines as Leicestershire capitulate

Richard Gleeson's six-wicket haul included a magnificent return catch to dismiss key man Hassan Azad

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day one): Leicestershire 155: Rhodes 43, Dearden 30; Gleeson 6-43 Lancashire 2-1: Wright 1-0 Lancashire (3 pts) trail Leicestershire (0 pts) by 153 runs Scorecard

Richard Gleeson ended with season-best figures of 6-43 as unbeaten Division Two champions Lancashire skittled bottom-of-the-table Leicestershire for 155 on day one at Grace Road.

The paceman removed the top three to leave the hosts 16-3 on his way to a fifth five-wicket haul of the season.

Only George Rhodes (43), Harry Dearden (30) and Callum Parkinson (29) offered a semblance of resistance.

In reply, Keaton Jennings went first ball as Lancashire closed on 2-1.

Jennings, an England Test opener as recently as February, chopped on from Chris Wright at the start of the only two overs that were possible before play was suspended because of bad light at Grace Road.

And although that gave Leicestershire some slim hope of a getting back into the match and earning just a second County Championship win of the season, their dismal batting efforts have already ensured they will finish the season bottom.

Gleeson, who has moved onto 47 Championship wickets for the season, was the star turn for the visiting side as they look to earn a ninth win from 14 games.

His first spell included a sublime return catch to dismiss opener Hassan Azad and, when Gleeson came back into the attack, he bowled Rhodes with a fine ball that nipped back and also uprooted Harry Swindells' off-stump with a superb full-length delivery.