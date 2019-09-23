County Championship: Northants dominate rain-affected first day at Bristol

Ben Sanderson's two wickets took him to 60 for the season in Division Two

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Bristol County Ground (day one): Gloucestershire 80-6: Charlesworth 35*; Sanderson 2-19 Northants: Yet to bat Glos 0 pts, Northants 2 pts Scorecard

Northamptonshire gained the upper hand on a rain-affected first day against Gloucestershire, as both sides look to clinch promotion from Division Two.

Gloucestershire slipped to 80-6 at lunch and only two further balls were possible before bad weather arrived.

Northants have got two of the four points they need to go up, while Gloucestershire will be promoted if they take nine points from the match.

Seamer Ben Sanderson took 2-19 and the hosts were not helped by two run outs.

Luke Procter's brilliant throw from point dismissed captain Chris Dent for 15, one of four wickets lost for five runs that left Gloucestershire 32-4.

Later, George Hankins was run out at the non-striker's end by Doug Bracewell, who flicked Ben Charlesworth's straight drive onto the stumps.

Teenager Charlesworth was unbeaten on 35 when the rain brought an early close to day one.