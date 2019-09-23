County Championship: Tom Kohler-Cadmore's first-day ton gives Yorkshire advantage

Tom Kohler-Cadmore's previous best against the Bears at Edgbaston came just 24 days earlier, when he hit an unbeaten 94 in the T20 Blast

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one): Yorkshire 261-2: Kohler-Cadmore 165*, Loten 58 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 0 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Scorecard

Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck a superb unbeaten 165 at Edgbaston as Yorkshire dominated the opening day at Edgbaston.

On a day when Bears opener Dom Sibley earned his first England call-up, it was former Worcestershire batsman Kohler-Cadmore who took centre stage.

Along with 58 from Tom Loten on his Yorkshire first-class debut, the Tykes made 261-2 before an an early close.

Kohler-Cadmore now has a chance to surpass Sibley's 244 against Kent as the highest Division One score of 2019.

He watched at Headingley last week when 43-year-old Darren Stevens came very close with 237 for Kent, in a game Yorkshire lost by 433 runs - their heaviest ever Championship defeat in a full four-innings match.

But, after posting his ninth first-class century in his 100th first-class innings, Kohler-Cadmore will resume just four short of his Championship-best 169 for Worcestershire against Gloucestershire in 2016.

He will also be 11 shy of his career-best 176 for Yorkshire, against the Leeds/Bradford students on 1 April.

In a Tykes side still hopeful of climbing two places above Hampshire and Kent to finish third, 20-year-old Loten, who made his List A debut earlier in the year, showed great temperament in his near three-hour stay at the crease.

While Yorkshire left out Tim Bresnan and Ben Coad, the Bears brought in injury-hit winter signing Craig Miles for only his fifth appearance - and his first since June - and spinner Alex Thomson, who made debut in this same end-of-season fixture two years ago at Headingley.

He has only played twice since, the most recent of which was in May, but he claimed his first Championship wicket by removing Loten with what proved to be not only the last ball before tea, but the last ball of the day.

Earlier, Yorkshire put 128-1 on the board by lunch after reaching 50 in the 11th over, with Adam Lyth edging Miles to second slip for the only wicket of the morning session.

Bears opener Dom Sibley told BBC WM:

"There have been a few articles written in the last few days and my friends and family have been saying 'oh, you're picked', but until you get that confirmation you can't think about it too much.

"So it's a thrill to have it confirmed. To be going away with England to New Zealand is really pleasing. We'll see how it goes out there. Hopefully I will get a Test match.

"I have been pleased with my consistency. It has been down to a combination of a few things - a few changes technically and, to an extent, taking responsibility because we have had a few younger lads in the Warwickshire batting line-up. With batting it is just a case of getting in the groove and on a roll and I have done that.

"Rory Burns has scored runs in Championship cricket over the years and he got his chance so that showed what can happen. I made my Surrey second-team debut and my first-team debut opening with him. He is a good mate so it will be great to be alongside him in the England squad."

Yorkshire debutant Tom Loten:

"I'll take that. I was a bit nervy this morning coming into it. I've watched quite a lot of the lads growing up, so to be in the team with them was a bit of a dream come true really.

"I found out I was playing at 10 o'clock, just before the toss. Andrew Gale came up to me and said I was playing. I was excited and nervous from that moment.

"Batting with Tom Kohler-Cadmore helped. He was absolutely class. He's really good with the young lads at Yorkshire and helps us out.

"He just kept telling me to watch the ball and bat like I was batting for my club side, not batting for Yorkshire, which really helped."